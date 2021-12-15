KP Govt raises-up special police squad to prevent street crimes

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has raised a special patrolling squad of police titled as Abbabeel Squad with the aim to further improve overall law & order and effectively prevent street crimes in the provincial capital through effective and smart policing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has raised a special patrolling squad of police titled as Abbabeel Squad with the aim to further improve overall law & order and effectively prevent street crimes in the provincial capital through effective and smart policing.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan formally launched the Abbabeel Squad in a function held here in Police Line on Wednesday.

Initially, the squad will consist of 800 specially trained police personnel and 200 customized motorbikes for round the clock patrolling throughout the city.

The distinctly uniformed Abbabeel Squad will be equipped with modern communication devices, body cameras, drone cameras and other technological gadgets for smart surveillance.

The squad will be connected to a central control room through a wireless communication system. The entire city has been divided into 100 different beats for patrolling purposes, and two-rider squads will simultaneously be patrolling each beat.

Later 800 more personnel and 200 more motorbikes will be added to the Abbabeel Squad.

Addressing the launching ceremony as chief guest, Mahmood Khan congratulated the senior police officials for raising the special squad adding that this was the need of hours due to the city's growing population and rising rate of street crimes in the city.

He said that this special squad would have a great impact on the overall law and order situation in the city and will be helpful to effectively prevent street crimes. He said that it was also desperately needed to maintain the law and order situation during the upcoming local bodies elections.

The chief minister said that in the next phase, Abbabeel Squad would be rolled out to divisional headquarters and district headquarters as well adding that this was another important step of the provincial government after launching of Asaan Insaaf Marakaz and Police Madadgar to improve policing in the province.

While lauding the role of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in the war against terrorism, maintaining law and order and protection of citizens in the province, the chief minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police officers and officials have rendered great sacrifices and offered their lives to protect the citizens during the war against terrorism.

"Government and people of this province are proud of their police", he said and hoped that police would continue to serve the citizens with the same spirit and enthusiasm in future as well.

The chief minister assured that the provincial government would extend its all-out support to police for the purpose. He urged upon senior police officials to introduce a mechanism of reward and punishment to make "Abbabeel Squad" a successful and an effective force adding that officials with good performance be rewarded and officials with poor performance should be held accountable, he remarked.

Provincial Minister Shoukat Yousafzai, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash, Inspector General Police Muzzam Jah Ansaari, CCPO Peshawar Ahsan Abaas and other Senior Police Officials also attended the ceremony. Earlier, Inspector General Police briefed the participants about the purpose and salient features of Abbabeel Squad.