KP Govt Re-constitutes BoDs Of Small Industries Development Board

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 08:20 PM

KP Govt re-constitutes BoDs of Small Industries Development Board

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced the re-constitution of the Board of Directors (BoD) of the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) for a period of three years, said a notification issued here on Friday.

According to the notification, Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan will be the chairman of the Board of Directors while members would include Secretaries, Finance, Planning & Development (P&D) and Industries, president, KP Chamber of Commerce and Industry, president, Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI), president, Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industry and presidents of Small Industrialists Association of Abbottabad, Bannu and D.I.Khan while Managing Director (MD) of the SIDB would be Secretary/member of the board.

