KP Govt Re-notifies Working Hours For Offices

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 03:50 PM

KP govt re-notifies working hours for offices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Administration department on Wednesday notified five-day a week and eight working hours for offices in the province.

It said that the public offices would observe 09:00 a.m. to 05:00 p.m. working hours with 30 minutes break from 01p.m to 01:30 p.m.

from Monday to Thursday while on Friday the office timing would be from 09 a.m. to 05 p.m. with 30 minutes break from 12:30 p.m. to 01 p.m. Saturday and Sunday would be closed holidays.

Similarly, the offices working on six-day a week basis would observe 09 a.m. to 04 p.m. timings with 30 minutes break for prayer from 01 p.m. to 01:30 p.m. On Friday the office timings would be from 09 a.m. to 01 p.m. Sunday would be closed holiday.

