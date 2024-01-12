KP Govt Ready For Transparent Conduct Of Elections: CM
Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2024 | 06:41 PM
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah here on Friday said that transparent conduct of elections was the primary responsibility of the caretaker government and the government was ready in this regard
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah here on Friday said that transparent conduct of elections was the Primary responsibility of the caretaker government and the government was ready in this regard.
Addressing a ceremony, he said that the Supreme Court and the Election Commission had been informed in connection with the free elections, adding that there was a shortage of 56,000 officials to perform the election duty.
The chief minister is also taking steps for the betterment of the province and the people
He said that the provincial government was actively working for peace, order, better governance and provision of facilities to the people and taking pragmatic steps in this regard.
The CM said that the government was working for the welfare of the people and taking measures to train 500,000 youth to send them to Gulf countries for better opportunities.
After the inclusion of tribal districts, the share of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has increased, adding that the Prime Minister was keen to address the problems here and had established a committee in this regard.
Recent Stories
Weekly inflation up by 1.36 pc
PSX gains 20 points
Tapmad Secures Exclusive Streaming Rights to HD Ads-Free - Pakistan v New Zealan ..
Bilawal meets PAT leaders, visits Aitzaz Ahsan
Southee hits milestone as New Zealand beat Pakistan in first T20
CPDI urges effective regulation of trans-fats in all foods, banning unhealthy fo ..
Taiwan parties mass for rallies on eve of pivotal vote
Broiler chicken, eggs’ price surge in local market
Chairman BISP emphasizes digital literacy, financial inclusion of needy women
The resolution, presented by Senator Hidayatullah, a member of the Independent P ..
National Women's T20 Tournament to commence from 15 January
Female Umpires induction course to begin from Saturday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal meets PAT leaders, visits Aitzaz Ahsan39 minutes ago
-
CPDI urges effective regulation of trans-fats in all foods, banning unhealthy foods1 hour ago
-
Two purification plants made operational in Jalal Pur1 hour ago
-
CM inaugurates Khushal KP programmes monitoring app1 hour ago
-
Chairman BISP emphasizes digital literacy, financial inclusion of needy women1 hour ago
-
Seminar on Research Methods in Linguistics, Literature held1 hour ago
-
The resolution, presented by Senator Hidayatullah, a member of the Independent Parliamentary Group i ..1 hour ago
-
Rainfed areas to remain under water stress conditions due to lack of rain:PMD2 hours ago
-
Mother gives birth to baby at Rescue 1122 ambulance2 hours ago
-
Commissioner for effective security measures for polio drive in Dera division2 hours ago
-
Buyers throng to Landa Bazaars2 hours ago
-
PTA conducts raids against illegal issuance of SIMsy2 hours ago