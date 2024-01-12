KP Govt ready for transparent conduct of elections: CM

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah here on Friday said that transparent conduct of elections was the primary responsibility of the caretaker government and the government was ready in this regard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah here on Friday said that transparent conduct of elections was the Primary responsibility of the caretaker government and the government was ready in this regard.

Addressing a ceremony, he said that the Supreme Court and the Election Commission had been informed in connection with the free elections, adding that there was a shortage of 56,000 officials to perform the election duty.

He said that the provincial government was actively working for peace, order, better governance and provision of facilities to the people and taking pragmatic steps in this regard.

The CM said that the government was working for the welfare of the people and taking measures to train 500,000 youth to send them to Gulf countries for better opportunities.

After the inclusion of tribal districts, the share of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has increased, adding that the Prime Minister was keen to address the problems here and had established a committee in this regard.