KP govt ready to deal with Coronavirus: Shaukat Yousafzai

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Monday said the provincial government had completed all necessary measures to deal with coronavirus emergency

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Monday said the provincial government had completed all necessary measures to deal with coronavirus emergency.

Addressing a ceremony here at a private hospital, he said that KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan himself was monitoring the task force and other arrangements related to coronavirus, adding that WHO had declared the virus as a pandemic.

He said KP government had closed the educational institutions and wedding halls across the province for 15 days as precautionary measures.

Earlier, he inaugurated first endoscopic spinal surgery at a private hospital and felicitated it was a success of the doctors in the KP.

He said Pakistan had very talented doctors and due to PTI government's policy the doctors were coming back to serve the nation.