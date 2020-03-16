KP Govt Ready To Deal With Coronavirus: Shaukat Yousafzai
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Monday said the provincial government had completed all necessary measures to deal with coronavirus emergency.
Addressing a ceremony here at a private hospital, he said that KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan himself was monitoring the task force and other arrangements related to coronavirus, adding that WHO had declared the virus as a pandemic.
He said KP government had closed the educational institutions and wedding halls across the province for 15 days as precautionary measures.
Earlier, he inaugurated first endoscopic spinal surgery at a private hospital and felicitated it was a success of the doctors in the KP.
He said Pakistan had very talented doctors and due to PTI government's policy the doctors were coming back to serve the nation.