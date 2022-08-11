KP Govt recommends extending summer vacation till Aug 31

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recommended the Elementary and Secondary education department to extend the summer vacations till August 31 in all the government and private schools due to prevailing intense heat waves over almost the entire province.

A notification issued here by Chief Minister Secretariat said that the extended summer vacation would be adjusted in such a way that the academic Calendar for the current academic year would not be disturbed and, if necessary, extra classes should be taken after reopening of the schools.

It further said that extension of the summer vacation would be applicable from class nursery to Class 10; however, the school offices would remain open to ensure the admission process.