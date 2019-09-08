KP Govt recruits over 20,000 teachers to overcome shortage: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has recruited over 20,000 teachers across the province to overcome shortage of teaching staff in schools.

This was stated by Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash while talking to media here on Sunday.

The Advisor said reforms were being introduced in education sector to improve its performance and enhance literacy ratio in the province. The KP government had chalked out a new mechanism for posting of teachers in schools to improve quality of Primary education in the province.

He said according to the new mechanism, at least four teachers would be posted in every primary school, adding one teacher per twenty students would be posted in each primary school across the province.

The merged tribal areas sketches a bleak picture of student attendance and facilities available at educational institutes so steps are needed to be taken to revamp all such facilities to attract the students to schools.

A report compiled by Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) of the education department assessed the performance of 98 percent schools in the province, which included seven tribal districts and six frontier regions. The monitors visited 5,788 government schools out of 5889 and prepared a comprehensive report.

The findings of the report indicated that the attendance percentage of teachers in schools was 82 percent, while 62 percent students attended schools regularly.

Commenting on the report, Advisor to Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash said the incumbent government was making efforts to ensure the availability of basic facilities in schools, under the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said Rs 36 billion would be spent over the facilitation of education in tribal areas under the new fiscal budget 2019-20.

He said the services of IMU were now extended to the tribal areas and frontier regions, just after their merger into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

He said the government was giving top priority to bring education reforms in the merged areas of Khyber Pakthukhwa (KP).

Ziaullah Bangash said Rs 18 billion had been allocated for schools in merged area, adding more funds would be allocated to bring them at par with other areas of the province.

He said soon he would hold "Open Kachery" in every district with an aim to accommodate the people suggestions on bringing reforms in education sector. He has sought details of all teachers working in merged areas of KP.

Ziaullah said digitalization of education sector had been started with an aim to improve quality of education by providing state of the art education tools to teacher and students.

Taking to APP, Ziaullah Bangash said in the first stage technical and Information technology training had been imported to 17 thousand teachers.

He said free of cost tablets and computers were being provided to teachers and soon installation of electronic boards would start in classroom.

"In the era of technology, we want to come up with innovative ideas and use latest technology to develop interest of students in study," he said.

He said the target of enrolling 0.8 million students had been set at primary level for this year and the education department had successfully enrolled 0.6 million children so far, which was a tremendous achievement of the provincial government.

He said more rooms were being constructed in primary schools level to create more accommodation for the newly enrolled students, adding the government was providing cast money to poor students especially girls to encourage enrollment and reduce dropout rates from schools.

Ziaullah said the government had adopted strategy to make ensure provision of quality education to six million students studying in 36 thousand government run schools, besides taking steps to enroll dropout students.

He said a new policy was being formulated for transfer of teachers which would be based on students to teachers ratio (STR) in schools.

He said Secretary and Director of Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SE) had been directed to chalk out students to teacher policy within a week.

Ziaullah Bangash said now transfer of teachers would be made in the light of this new policy under which at least one teacher would be available for 40 students.

He said teachers would be transferred from those schools having higher number of teachers to those where teachers were required as par students to teacher ratio.

The advisor said soon this new policy on transfer of teachers would be sent to district education officer for implementation in letter and spirit. He said that ban on transfer of teachers had been lifted.

He said in past transfer of teachers was done on political basis which prove detrimental to education system, adding political involvement in transfers and appointments of teachers would not be tolerated now. Highly qualified candidates will get top priority for teaching posts.

After criticism from various quarters on relaxing educational qualification for filling vacant teaching posts in tribal districts, Ziaullah Bangash has clarified that preference will be given to highly-qualified candidates while filling teaching posts.

He said if no application was received from highly-qualified candidates, then metric-level candidates will be appointed on vacant teaching seats as a compulsion.