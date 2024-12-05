KP govt refusal to attend APC condemnable: Azma

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the refusal of the PTI government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to attend the all parties conference for peace is really condemnable.

In a press talk here on Thursday, she said the PTI was playing the Pashtun card after the third failed protest, which should be condemned by all. She said the party which had been in power in KP for 12 years, did not want peace in the province.

Azma Bokhari said that when all movements and all cards had been broken, the Pashtun card was being used by the PTI. She said the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi were using the children of Pashtuns for their nefarious intentions.

The minister said that KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur should have brought all stakeholders together to establish peace in the province. He had the time and resources to attack Islamabad on the call of the prisoner of Adiala Jail, but he had no time for a better future of the Pashtun nation.

The PML-N leader said that incidents of terrorism were happening every day in KP; soldiers of the army, police and other security forces were sacrificing their lives to defend the country, but the 'Fitna' party was busy running a vile campaign against the security forces.

The provincial minister said that if Ali Amin was not interested in the future of the people of the province, he should resign.