Open Menu

KP Govt Refusal To Attend APC Condemnable: Azma

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 06:00 PM

KP govt refusal to attend APC condemnable: Azma

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the refusal of the PTI government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to attend the all parties conference for peace is really condemnable.

In a press talk here on Thursday, she said the PTI was playing the Pashtun card after the third failed protest, which should be condemned by all. She said the party which had been in power in KP for 12 years, did not want peace in the province.

Azma Bokhari said that when all movements and all cards had been broken, the Pashtun card was being used by the PTI. She said the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi were using the children of Pashtuns for their nefarious intentions.

The minister said that KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur should have brought all stakeholders together to establish peace in the province. He had the time and resources to attack Islamabad on the call of the prisoner of Adiala Jail, but he had no time for a better future of the Pashtun nation.

The PML-N leader said that incidents of terrorism were happening every day in KP; soldiers of the army, police and other security forces were sacrificing their lives to defend the country, but the 'Fitna' party was busy running a vile campaign against the security forces.

The provincial minister said that if Ali Amin was not interested in the future of the people of the province, he should resign.

Related Topics

Attack Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Prisoner Information Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail All Government Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

ICC Chair Jay Shah embarks on a new era for cricke ..

ICC Chair Jay Shah embarks on a new era for cricket with a visit to the ICC Head ..

45 minutes ago
 Khawaja Rameez Hassan appointed coordinator of the ..

Khawaja Rameez Hassan appointed coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Religious ..

48 minutes ago
 ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recogn ..

ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

19 hours ago
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

19 hours ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

19 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen e ..

Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties

19 hours ago
 Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking polit ..

Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil

19 hours ago
 South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trad ..

South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU

19 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan