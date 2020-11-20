KP govt refuses PDM to hold public rally in Peshawar

(@fidahassanain)

The local administration says that public gathering could not be allowed at this moment when Covid-19 has turned more lethal and cases have exceeded 13 per cent rate in Peshawar.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2020) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government refused Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold public rally in Peshawar due to increasing cases of coronavirus on Friday.

The local administration took the decision that public gatherings could not b allowed amid fears of Covid-19.

“The covid-cases have exceeded 13 per cent rate in Peshawar, so the public rallies could not be held,” said the local administration in a meeting with PDM leaders.

The increasing virus could be alarming for safety and security of the public, it added.

PDM leadership had earlier pledged to hold rally in Peshawar on November 22 at any cost.

Awami National Party’s (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan said the PTI government was playing tricks for not giving No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the rally.

However, Faisal Khan Kundi, the leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), said that PDM would surely hold public gathering on November 22 in Peshawar.