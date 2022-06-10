UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Regularises Services Of Over 4000 Rescue 1122 Personnel

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 07:04 PM

KP Govt regularises services of over 4000 Rescue 1122 personnel

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly on Friday passed the Rescue 1122 Amendment Bill to regularise the services of all contract employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly on Friday passed the Rescue 1122 Amendment Bill to regularise the services of all contract employees.

The bill was tabled by the Minister Higher education Kamran Bangash, while the house was chaired by the presiding officer, MPA Sumera Shams.

While congratulating the Rescue 1122 personnel, Minister Relief and Rehabilitation, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir said that the bill was passed due to the efforts of the provincial government and personal interest of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He said that under the bill, more than 4,000 Rescue 1122 personnel from different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the recently merged districts, who were recruited on contract basis had been regularised.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Rescue 1122 All From Government

Recent Stories

PM approves 15 per cent increase in govt employees ..

PM approves 15 per cent increase in govt employees' salaries

14 minutes ago
 Finance Minister presents budget with total outlay ..

Finance Minister presents budget with total outlay of Rs9502b for year 2022-23

20 minutes ago
 Miftah announces establishment of National Youth C ..

Miftah announces establishment of National Youth Commission

34 seconds ago
 BISP allocations increased up to Rs. 364 billion f ..

BISP allocations increased up to Rs. 364 billion from Rs. 250 billion

35 seconds ago
 Rs 600 mln allocated for desalination plant in Gwa ..

Rs 600 mln allocated for desalination plant in Gwadar

37 seconds ago
 Greek shipowners, EU's top fleet, slam EU climate ..

Greek shipowners, EU's top fleet, slam EU climate plan

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.