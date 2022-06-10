KP Govt regularises services of over 4000 Rescue 1122 personnel

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly on Friday passed the Rescue 1122 Amendment Bill to regularise the services of all contract employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly on Friday passed the Rescue 1122 Amendment Bill to regularise the services of all contract employees.

The bill was tabled by the Minister Higher education Kamran Bangash, while the house was chaired by the presiding officer, MPA Sumera Shams.

While congratulating the Rescue 1122 personnel, Minister Relief and Rehabilitation, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir said that the bill was passed due to the efforts of the provincial government and personal interest of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He said that under the bill, more than 4,000 Rescue 1122 personnel from different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the recently merged districts, who were recruited on contract basis had been regularised.