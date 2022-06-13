KP govt regularize services of around 63,000 contract employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhunkhwa government on Monday announced to regularize services of around 63,000 contract employees in the province.

Finance Minister , Taimur Khan Jhagar while presenting provincial budget 2022-23 in the KP Assembly said that 675 ad-hoc doctors would be regularized from July 1.

He said that KP government had fulfilled its promise of regularizing services of 58,000 contract teachers as it believed in welfare of all segments of society.

He also announced to regularize jobs of 4,079 employees working in 128 projects of erstwhile FATA, merged districts.