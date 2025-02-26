Open Menu

KP Govt Regularizes 2,666 Workers Welfare Board Employees

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 02:30 PM

KP govt regularizes 2,666 Workers Welfare Board employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has regularized 2,666 contractual employees of the Workers Welfare board following a Supreme Court judgment.

The decision, approved in the Provincial Board’s 105th meeting follows recommendations from the Representative Scrutiny Committee.

The employees, working in Workers Welfare Board offices, schools, vocational and technical institutes, community centers, and labour colonies, will now have permanent status with immediate effect.

The notification has been issued to relevant authorities, marking a major step towards job security for affected workers.

