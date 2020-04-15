KP Govt relaxes Corona lockdown for various businesses

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday notified relaxation of lockdown for various businesses across the province from April 16 but under mandatory precautionary measures as defined by the government

According to official communiqu barber, electrician, mechanic, agriculture machinery mechanic, cement plant, fertilizer industry, brick kiln, drycleaner, building materials, sanitary shops, marble factories, tiles' shops, marble factories, tailor and general stores, dairy shops would remain open from 6 am to 9 pm.

Similarly, veterinary hospital, e-commerce, software developing, offices of welfare organizations, minerals plants, book shop, photocopy shops, carpenters, painters, mason, labor, electrical stores, shuttering stores, bakers, banks, hardware shops, laboratories, private hospitals, media industry would remain open from 9 am to 5 pm.

The government has advised all to take special care of social distancing at work places and make the masks and use of sanitizer mandatory during the working hours.