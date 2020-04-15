KP Govt relaxes lockdown for blue-collar workers; bans inter provinces, districts transport till Apr 30

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on Wednesday in a tough decision gave exemption to various businesses from COVID-19 lockdown enabling blue-collar workers to meet their demands in present challenging situation.

KP government Spokesman Ajmal Wazir told media that KP cabinet with Chief Minister Mehmood Khan in the chair discussed the decisions of National Coordination Committee headed by the Prime Minister and decided to give relief to masses by relaxing the lockdown for various businesses.

The CM in a big move announced two-month rent exemption to all tenants of his personal properties and desired the cabinet members, secretaries and others to follow the same keeping in view of the present situation.

He said KP Government is fighting on two fronts, one against coronavirus and other against poverty, adding the government has waived off 15per cent tax on retailer shops who are distributing cash money among destitute under Ehsaas program, adding that the Federal government has already given exemption on the same tax.

Ajmal Wazir said that KP Cabinet approved extension in partial lockdown till April 30 under which inter districts and inter provincial transport, public and private functions, educational institutions and all sports activities would remain under ban.

He said those business which have been given exemption from lockdown would operate under mandatory precautionary measures as defined by the government.

The cabinet has given exemption from lockdown to auto rickshaws and taxis, private vehicles, barber shops, electrician, mechanic, agriculture machinery mechanic, cement plant, fertilizer industry, brick kiln, drycleaner, building materials, sanitary shops, marble factories, tiles' shops, , tailor and general stores, dairy shops from 6 am to 9 pm.

Similarly, veterinary hospital, e-commerce, software developing, offices of welfare organizations, minerals plants, book shop, photocopy shops, carpenters, painters, mason, labour, electrical stores, shuttering stores, bakers, banks, hardware shops, laboratories, private hospitals would remain open from 9 am to 5 pm.

The government has advised all to take special care of social distancing at work places and make the masks and use of sanitizer mandatory during working hours.

Ajmal Wazir said that it is acumen and leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan that all the Chief Ministers, AJK Prime Minister, Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister agreed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic jointly which is unprecedented in the history of Pakistan.

He said it is high time for all political parties to rise above party politics and support the government in the war against coronavirus to protect the nation from the havoc of pandemic.

He said the KP cabinet highly acknowledged the services of frontline forces in the fight against coronvirus including doctors, paramedics, health staff, RESCUE workers, media, police, Army and other security forces.

The cabinet also acknowledged cooperation and sense of responsibility of general public in this time of tragedy and expressed resolve to provide relief to all the affected people besides ensuring safety of public.