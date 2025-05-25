KP govt release over Rs. 1.11 Billion for establishment of Cardiac, Burn Units in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Dera Ismail Khan is set to witness a major advancement in its healthcare infrastructure as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released Rs. 1.11 billion for the establishment of modern Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories (Cath Labs) and a state-of-the-art Burn Center.

The facilities will be developed in two major hospitals of the city — Mufti Mehmood Memorial Hospital and District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

While talking to APP, the KP Chief Minister’s focal person on developmental affairs, Nawaz Khan said that the funds have been officially sanctioned by the provincial Finance Department. This initiative marks a critical step forward in providing specialized treatment for cardiac patients and burn victims within the region, eliminating the need to seek such services in distant cities.

The project has been met with widespread appreciation from the local population. Citizens have lauded Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for their commitment to fulfilling campaign promises and addressing the longstanding healthcare needs of southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, while expressing their support, residents have also voiced a strong demand for transparency and timely execution of the project. Many emphasized that the allocated funds must be used responsibly, without any element of corruption or bureaucratic delays.

“This is a golden opportunity for our region, and we urge the authorities to ensure that the project is completed on time and without any misuse of funds,” said a local school teacher. Another resident added, “Such projects often face delays or mismanagement — we hope this one sets an example of honest and efficient governance.”

Citizens have termed the initiative a historic milestone for the area and expressed optimism that the healthcare units will soon be inaugurated and made fully operational, improving emergency and specialized medical care for thousands of people.