KP Govt Releases 100% Development Funds On Day First Of Fiscal Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 10:00 AM

KP govt releases 100% development funds on day first of fiscal year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakthuknhwa government for the first time in the history has released 100 percent funds for development schemes across the province on day first of financial year 2021-22.

Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said that 100 percent development funds released for 2021-22 for the entire provincial and merged districts Annual Development Programmes (ADP) and the merged districts Acceleration Implementation Programme (AIP) on day one of the financial year.

"New projects as approved will also have 100 percent funding for the year released".

The Finance department in a notification says that 100 percent funds amounting to Rs120,892.270 million has been released to the ongoing approved schemes for ADP 2021.

The Finance department released funds amounting to Rs16,863.931 million for ongoing approved ADP schemes 2021-22 for merged districts.

Similarly funds amounting to Rs28,197.224 million released for ongoing approved schemes in merged areas AIP and an amount of Rs16,863.931 million for ongoing approved schemes of ADP 2021-22 for merged districts.

