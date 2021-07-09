KP Govt releases 126 prisoners on parole

The Department of Parole & Probation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released 126 accused in different kinds of cases across the province on probation during last month (June 2021), said an official handout issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Department of Parole & Probation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released 126 accused in different kinds of cases across the province on probation during last month (June 2021), said an official handout issued here on Friday.

It said that a total of 2403 accused were on probation under the supervision of Parole & Probation Department till June 30, 2021. These accused are included 2242 men, 32 women and 129 children.

The department plays crucial and effective role in the reformation of prisoners that curtails financial burden on prisons and save millions of rupees of the provincial government per month.

It said that due to better performance of the department, the number of prisoners released on probation will further increase.

It is worth mentioning here that declines in release of prisoners during recent period was due to Corona pandemic that has resulted in less number of releases on Parole & Probation.