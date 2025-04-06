KP Govt Releases 80pc Development Funds By March: Muzamil Aslam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Advisor to the KP Finance Minister, Muzamil Aslam said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had disbursed 80 percent of its development fundsby the end of March, setting a record compared to other provinces.
In a statement, he said that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has approved an additional 27 percent increase in the development budget, with Rs.
27 billion expected to be released soon for ongoing and new projects.
"In my two-decade-long career, I have never witnessed development funds surpassing initial estimates like this," he said.
He highlighted the provincial government’s commitment to accelerated progress.
The swift fund release aims to boost infrastructure, health, and education projects across the province, ensuring timely completion ahead of the fiscal year’s end.
Recent Stories
Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai
Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..
DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand
Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring comprehensive care for women, ..
Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, compu ..
OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new financing to strengthen connectivi ..
Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of its humanitarian efforts followi ..
Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471
12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flooding tear through parts of US
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025
US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff
More Stories From Pakistan
-
OPF MD plans 3-day convention to unite Overseas Pakistanis with homeland initiatives30 seconds ago
-
CM approves solarization of all tube-wells in PK-97 Karak: Chairman DDAC Karak34 seconds ago
-
Firing in Jirga leaves two brothers dead in Takht Bhai36 seconds ago
-
BISE Kohat's chairman vows to eliminate cheating in exams, urges stakeholders to avoid sensationalis ..38 seconds ago
-
KP govt releases 80pc development funds by March: Muzamil Aslam1 minute ago
-
India has created atmosphere of fear and terror in IIOJK: APHC11 minutes ago
-
Mirwaiz placed under house arrest, barred from attending religious event11 minutes ago
-
54 booked for possessing illegal weapons41 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal bird, animal market, eight arrested41 minutes ago
-
Dutch sports icons to visit Pakistan in celebration of 'International Day of Sport for Development a ..51 minutes ago
-
Man injures wife51 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police arrest 15 criminals, eight involved in heinous crimes1 hour ago