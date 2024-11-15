KP Govt Releases Additional Rs. 4 Billion For Sehat Card Program
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released an additional Rs. 4 billion for the Sehat Card Program, Advisor Finance Muzzammil Aslam announced on Friday.
To date, Rs. 24 billion has been allocated under the program since Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur assumed office.
Muzzammil Aslam expressed pride in the public’s satisfaction with the program, which offers free healthcare to residents. In a major policy move, Chief Minister Gandapur has approved the expansion of the Sehat Card Scheme by including more public and private hospitals in its panel.
He directed the relevant authorities to convene a policy board meeting to finalize the inclusion of hospitals that meet the scheme’s quality standards. The Chief Minister emphasized strict adherence to established criteria, particularly ensuring hospitals' accessibility for the population, with at least one hospital at the tehsil level to be included in the scheme.
This expansion aims to provide broader access to healthcare while maintaining the program’s quality and efficiency.
Recent Stories
Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today
ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024
Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country
England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15
Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting
International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..
VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM for implementation of public agenda to improve governance1 minute ago
-
Arbitrary fee hikes by private medical colleges unacceptable: Senator Siddiqui2 minutes ago
-
Woman, son abducted2 minutes ago
-
1 injured in grenade attack in Kohat22 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 10 renting rules violations in search operations32 minutes ago
-
Woman & minor son abducted in Wah Cantt32 minutes ago
-
Engr Aijaz assumes charge as CEO SEPCO42 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 299 kg drugs in 10 operations52 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer sentenced to 9 years imprisonment52 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three accused with four kg drugs52 minutes ago
-
MCCI suggests introduction of 'Clean Air Act' to fight smog52 minutes ago
-
Two drug-traffickers held52 minutes ago