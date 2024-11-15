Open Menu

KP Govt Releases Additional Rs. 4 Billion For Sehat Card Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released an additional Rs. 4 billion for the Sehat Card Program, Advisor Finance Muzzammil Aslam announced on Friday.

To date, Rs. 24 billion has been allocated under the program since Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur assumed office.

Muzzammil Aslam expressed pride in the public’s satisfaction with the program, which offers free healthcare to residents. In a major policy move, Chief Minister Gandapur has approved the expansion of the Sehat Card Scheme by including more public and private hospitals in its panel.

He directed the relevant authorities to convene a policy board meeting to finalize the inclusion of hospitals that meet the scheme’s quality standards. The Chief Minister emphasized strict adherence to established criteria, particularly ensuring hospitals' accessibility for the population, with at least one hospital at the tehsil level to be included in the scheme.

This expansion aims to provide broader access to healthcare while maintaining the program’s quality and efficiency.

