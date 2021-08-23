KP govt releases corona restrictions for 9 high disease prevalence cities

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Home and Tribal Affairs department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday issued new corona instructions and restrictions for 9 high disease prevalence cities of the province under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act, 2020.

A notification issued here said that as per the advice of Health department, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Chitral Upper, Chitral Lower, Manshera, Kohat, Karak and DI Khan were declared high disease prevalence cities.

It said that from August 23 all commercial activities, establishments, markets shall be closed by 08:00 pm in the province except all medical services and pharmacies medical stores, vaccination centres, tandoor, milk/Dahi shops.

It said that all the hotels and restaurants would be allowed outdoor dining upto 10pm and for takeaway (24/7). All types of commercial activities, markets shall be completely closed on two consecutive days in a week as per the decision of district administration.

However all medical services and pharmacies, medical stores, vaccination centres, milk shops, tandoor, tyre puncture shops, petrol pumps and agriculture machineries shops, workshops would remain open 24/7.

All types of indoor marriage/function shall be banned with immediate effect and till further order while outdoor marriages will be allowed with maximum 300 guests with strict observance of Covid-19 standard operating procedures(SOPs). Timings for outdoor weddings will be till 10:00 pm.

All types of indoor gathering including cultural, musical, and religious and other events shall be banned; however, outdoor gatherings will be allowed for maximum 300 individuals under strict COVID protocols.

Indoor dining in the restaurants is banned. However outdoor dining will be allowed till 10:00 pm while takeaway and home delivery shall be allowed 24/7 with strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs.

All public and private departments shall observe their respective normal office timings. All public private offices shall strictly follow the policy of work from home for 50 per cent of their staff. Wearing of face masks is mandatory at all public places.

The public transport, intra-city, intercity and inter provincial are allowed to operate at 50 per cent of capacity with strict implementation of SOPs including wearing of face mask. Ban is imposed on all type of snacks serving to the passengers during journey by the transport services.

All cinemas and shrines shall be closed. Similarly, all types of contact sports including Karate, Boxing, Rugby, swimming, Kabaddi, wrestling and other activities and events would remain banned.

All amusement parks, water sports and swimming pools shall remain closed, however public parks will remain open with strict adherence of COVID SOPs.

All types of indoor Gyms will be opened only for vaccinated individuals and members. Mandatory vaccination of Gym staff and management will be sole responsibility of owner.

The district administration and Police shall work in close liaison to ensure strict implementation of this order and penalize the violator under the relevant law.