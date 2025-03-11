KP Govt Releases Details Of Development Projects In Peshawar
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) In response to recent criticisms from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Peshawar chapter, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has released a comprehensive list of ongoing and completed development projects in Peshawar.
The report claimed significant investments aimed at enhancing the city's infrastructure, transportation, and recreational facilities.
It said that government allocated Rs 450 million in the current fiscal year to bolster Peshawar's development, beautification, and recreational offerings.
This funding had been directed towards the construction and improvement of pathways, service areas, and the preservation of historical heritage sites.
The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system had been expanded with 70 new buses servicing the Nasir Bagh and Pabi Ternab routes. This addition was expected to accommodate an extra 55,000 passengers daily, supplementing the current 300,000 daily ridership.
Similarly, a new bus terminal was also under construction, projected to serve 2 million passengers and create over 5,000 employment opportunities upon completion.
In addition, the construction of the Peshawar–Dera Ismail Khan Motorway was underway, aiming to enhance regional connectivity and promote economic activity.
Economic development was being fostered through projects like the Zoo business Center in Chamkani, which was set to host over 50 businesses and generate approximately 2,000 jobs.
The Canal Patrol Road was is being developed with a focus on environmental conservation and infrastructure enhancement, benefiting over 5,000 local residents. Furthermore, Rs 70 million had been allocated for constructing a U-turn bridge on Nasir Bagh Road to improve traffic flow for over 5,000 residents.
In the housing sector, 144 modern flats were under construction in Hayatabad Phase 5, while a large-scale residential project comprising 80,000 housing units is being developed at the confluence of Peshawar and Nowshera to accommodate the growing population.
Infrastructure improvements also included the construction of an 8.7-kilometer dual carriageway on the northern section of the Ring Road, stretching from Warsak Road to Nasir Bagh Road.
Additionally, 16 schemes had been approved for the restoration and expansion of 125 kilometers of roads, with an investment of Rs 1,175 million.
It said that these initiatives reflected the KP government's commitment to addressing urban challenges and promoting sustainable development in Peshawar.
