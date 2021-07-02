KP govt releases fund for prayers leaders' monthly honorarium

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has released an amount Rs619.710 million as first quarter stipend for financial assistance of ulema and minorities leaders during financial year 2021-22.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in a statement said that Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has fulfilled one more promise by releasing fund for the financial assistance to the prayers leaders (imams).

He said that a lump sum honorarium amount would be paid on quarterly basis. He said that the provincial government would continue working for welfare of ulema across the province.

Under the scheme, the Khyber Pakthunkhwa government will disburse a monthly honorarium of Rs10,000 among around 22,000 prayer leaders in the province costing around Rs2.5 billion per annum.

The data of prayers leaders has already been collected in all districts for grant of honorarium through the district administration.