Open Menu

KP Govt. Releases Honorarium For Chairmen Village And Neighborhood Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2023 | 06:50 PM

KP govt. releases honorarium for Chairmen Village and Neighborhood Council

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :In a significant move, the provincial government on Saturday announced to release the honorarium of Rs 20,000 each for the chairmen of the Village and Neighborhood Council. The development came following the KP government's earlier notification in November 2022.

The Local Government chairmen will receive an honorarium of Rs 20,000 along with other allowances, including phone allowance of Rs 1,500, entertainment allowance of Rs 2,000 besides Rs 300 for attending each session.

The honorarium was initially notified in November 2022, but its actual release was delayed until now. The provincial government has now taken necessary steps to ensure the chairmen of Village and Neighborhood Councils receive their due compensation.

The provincial government has issued directives to the Assistant Directors of Local Government, instructing them to promptly disburse the honorarium to all eligible chairmen of the Village and Neighborhood Councils.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa November All Government

Recent Stories

ATC grants post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari in ter ..

ATC grants post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari in terror case

1 hour ago
 Turkish, Kuwaiti envoys call on FM Jilani

Turkish, Kuwaiti envoys call on FM Jilani

1 hour ago
 Traders stage nationwide strike against soaring el ..

Traders stage nationwide strike against soaring electricity bills, inflation

1 hour ago
 TikTok sensation Mahek Bukhari, her mother jailed ..

TikTok sensation Mahek Bukhari, her mother jailed in double murder case

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pak vs India match restarts after b ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pak vs India match restarts after brief disruption due to rain

4 hours ago
 Al Maleh and Fishing Festival continues to dive in ..

Al Maleh and Fishing Festival continues to dive into traditional maritime practi ..

4 hours ago
Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bat first against Paki ..

Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bat first against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Masood Khan emphasizes boosting Pak US ties in div ..

Masood Khan emphasizes boosting Pak US ties in diverse areas

5 hours ago
 PM Kakar cancels Kenya visit, focuses UNGA address

PM Kakar cancels Kenya visit, focuses UNGA address

5 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Sc ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

6 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further st ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen ties with Iran

6 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan