KP Govt releases over Rs 149bln ADP, AIP funds to settle, merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa government has released 100 percent development funds under Annual Development Program (ADP) for settle districts and Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) for merged districts.

The Finance Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released Rs 120,892,270 million for all on-going approved schemes in 33 different sectors for settle areas and Rs 28,197,224 million for 28 on-going schemes for Merged districts under AIP.

According to official data available with APP revealed that Rs 1,403,170 million released for agriculture sector in merged districts, Rs 80,000 million for Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs, Rs 1,596,244 million for drinking water and sanitation, Rs 3,737,760 for elementary and Secondary Education, Rs 1,017,481 for energy and power, Rs 3,617,552 for health, Rs 205,000 for industries, Rs 770,000 for law and justice, Rs 1,080,000 for relief and rehabilitation, Rs 6,838,221 for roads, Rs 1,700,000 for sports, tourism, culture and youth affairs, Rs 1,335,314 for Urban development, Rs 2,154,480 for water, Rs 109,000 for social welfare, Rs 660,002, Rs 780,000 for Homes, Rs 853,000 for multi sectoral development and Rs 80,000 for forestry.

Similarly, for the settle, areas, the government has released Rs 10,282,745 million for Elementary and Secondary Education, Rs 3,945,984 for agriculture, Rs 5,499,999 for drinking water and sanitation, Rs 1,970,999 for energy and power, Rs 16,225,997 for health, Rs 1,529,336 for homes and Rs 450,000 for housing.

An amount of Rs 1,308,000 million has been released for for industries, Rs 1,784,000 for local government, Rs 1,578,000 for law and justice, Rs 5,274,999 for higher education, Rs 9,232,475 for multi sectoral development, Rs 22,793,548 for roads, Rs 11,303,000 for sport, tourism and youth affairs, Rs 2,167,000 for Relief and Rehabilitation, Rs 175,000 for Mines and Minerals, Rs 747,000 for population welfare department, Rs 3,103,796 for forestry, Rs 287,800 for food, Rs 9285 for environment, Rs 9,714,791 for water, Rs 8,477,995 for Urban development and other sectors.

The Finance department has asked the administrative secretaries to fulfill all formalities for the funds, adding that the competent authority has already approved the release of funds.

The Finance department advised the relevant departments that the expenditures should be met in accordance with the prescribed procedure and should not exceed the allocation.