KP govt releases Rs 100mln to overcome Corona virus: DG Health

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Director General Health Department Dr Tahir Nadeem Wednesday said the provincial government has released Rs 100 million grant to cope with any emergency related to corona virus in the region.

Talking to media here, he said that effective measures have been put in place to curb outbreak of Corona virus, adding that thermal screening is being performed at Pak-Afghan border to check the disease.

He said teams have also being deployed at Bacha Khan Airport to screen each and every passenger coming from affected countries.

The DG said that Police Services Hospital has been specified to deal with corona virus patients. Until now not a single case of corona virus has been reported from any part of the province, he said and added that out of 16 suspected cases non was found positive.