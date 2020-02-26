UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Releases Rs 100mln To Overcome Corona Virus: DG Health

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:58 PM

KP govt releases Rs 100mln to overcome Corona virus: DG Health

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Director General Health Department Dr Tahir Nadeem Wednesday said the provincial government has released Rs 100 million grant to cope with any emergency related to corona virus in the region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Director General Health Department Dr Tahir Nadeem Wednesday said the provincial government has released Rs 100 million grant to cope with any emergency related to corona virus in the region.

Talking to media here, he said that effective measures have been put in place to curb outbreak of Corona virus, adding that thermal screening is being performed at Pak-Afghan border to check the disease.

He said teams have also being deployed at Bacha Khan Airport to screen each and every passenger coming from affected countries.

The DG said that Police Services Hospital has been specified to deal with corona virus patients. Until now not a single case of corona virus has been reported from any part of the province, he said and added that out of 16 suspected cases non was found positive.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Border Media From Government Million Airport

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 2020 off to stupendous start on digital pl ..

4 minutes ago

Amal Clooney hired by Maldives to get Rohingya Mus ..

14 minutes ago

Data a key pillar to achieve 50-year strategy obje ..

16 minutes ago

German court scraps ban on professional assisted s ..

23 minutes ago

Stocks, oil prices slide as virus sweeps globe

5 minutes ago

2nd Int'l Public health conference deliberates on ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.