KP Govt Releases Rs 1150mln Eid Package For Deserving Families
Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 11:30 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The provincial finance department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday released a grant of Rs 1150 million for disbursement as Eid package among deserving families.
The finance department has sent a letter to the Zakat department asking to give Rs 10,000 to each deserving family.
It said the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had announced Eid package for those deserving families who could not get Ramazan package.
