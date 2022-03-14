KP govt releases Rs 115m for North Waziristan affectees

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released funds amounting to Rs 115 million for the affectees of North Waziristan, returning back from Afghanistan to their native areas after restoration of peace.

The amount would be distributed among nearly 2800 registered families, displaced due to militancy and Operation Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan, through SIM cards.

A notification issued from the office of DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), said on Monday that around 5000 displaced families have so far been returned from Afghanistan of which 3000 families have been verified by the NADRA.

The DG PDMA said an amount of Rs 12,000 each as monthly stipend under ration head would be distributed among the displaced families. He said more families returning from Afghanistan would also be registered with NADRA for compensation.

He informed that a week earlier, Rs 320 million were distributed among the families of North Waziristan and Khyber districts adding that the motive behind the compensation was to provide financial assistance to the displaced people and lessen their economic burden.

