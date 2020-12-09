UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Releases Rs 2.4 Billion For Construction Of Roads In Hazara

Wed 09th December 2020

KP govt releases Rs 2.4 billion for construction of roads in Hazara

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday released Rs 2.4 billion for construction of roads connecting to tourist spots of Hazara division.

According to details, the funds were released for construction of roads including 10 kilometer Ghanol to Mansehra road worth Rs 870 million, 10 kilometer Shugran to Mansehra wort Rs 300 million, Munra Pulli road worth Rs 460 million, 14 kilometer Mandi Siran Valley road worth Rs 430 million.

The provincial government has also announced more funds for construction of roads in the Hazara division and other facilities for tourists as they have plans to further promote the tourism sector in the region.

Above mentioned roads were badly damaged by heavy rain and snowfall during the last couple of years.

PTI leadership of Mansehra district have thanked the provincial government for the release of huge funds and said that after reconstruction of the roads would provide easy access to the most beautiful areas of the district resulting in further progress of tourism and hoteling industries.

