KP Govt Releases Rs 450 Mln Under Head Of Feeding Charges To Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 08:37 PM

KP Govt releases Rs 450 mln under head of feeding charges to police

The provincial government on Wednesday released a fund to the tone of Rs.450 million under head feeding charges to the police department which will be distributed among all regions/districts through cross cheques to each police personnel deployed on census duty

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ):The provincial government on Wednesday released a fund to the tone of Rs.450 million under head feeding charges to the police department which will be distributed among all regions/districts through cross cheques to each police personnel deployed on census duty.

It may be recalled that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Gandapur had taken up the census charges case with the government for the release of these funds.

The IGP has directed police high-ups of the province to pay it to the police personnel deployed for census duty through cross cheques and ensure that duty charges shall reach the bank accounts of concerned police personnel.

The IGP has also directed all RPOs and DPOs that the welfare of personnel must be accorded top priority.

