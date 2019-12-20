KP Govt releases Rs177mln for hospitals of Swat district

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :On the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, provincial government has released Rs.177 million for different hospitals located in District Swat aiming to facilitation of masses in getting healthcare services.

KP Finance Department released Rs.55million to Kidney Hospital Swat, Rs.50million to Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital and Rs.70 million to various THQ hospitals of the district.

The amount is aimed to provide healthcare facilities and medicines in all these government health institutes.

Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam on Friday chaired a high level meeting wherein attended by former District Opposition leader Swat Ahmad Khan, Chief Executive Dr. Israr ul Haq, DHO Swat Dr. Akram Shah, MS. Dr. Gulshan and other administrative officers.

The DC informed the meeting about the release of funds and directed District Health Authorities to judicious use of the amount for the welfare of people.

He directed authorities concerned to expedite construction work in health facilities of the district and ensure its timely completion.