UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Releases Rs177mln For Hospitals Of Swat District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 08:43 PM

KP Govt releases Rs177mln for hospitals of Swat district

On the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, provincial government has released Rs.177 million for different hospitals located in District Swat aiming to facilitation of masses in getting healthcare services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :On the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, provincial government has released Rs.177 million for different hospitals located in District Swat aiming to facilitation of masses in getting healthcare services.

KP Finance Department released Rs.55million to Kidney Hospital Swat, Rs.50million to Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital and Rs.70 million to various THQ hospitals of the district.

The amount is aimed to provide healthcare facilities and medicines in all these government health institutes.

Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam on Friday chaired a high level meeting wherein attended by former District Opposition leader Swat Ahmad Khan, Chief Executive Dr. Israr ul Haq, DHO Swat Dr. Akram Shah, MS. Dr. Gulshan and other administrative officers.

The DC informed the meeting about the release of funds and directed District Health Authorities to judicious use of the amount for the welfare of people.

He directed authorities concerned to expedite construction work in health facilities of the district and ensure its timely completion.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Saidu Gulshan All Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

14 arrested for erecting encroachments in Peshawar ..

3 minutes ago

Germany signs off on flagship climate plan

3 minutes ago

Arteta had to 'follow his dream' says Guardiola

3 minutes ago

Fernandez's economic emergency plan passes Argenti ..

3 minutes ago

Audit reports, Auqaf's performance presented in Pu ..

7 minutes ago

FBR accelerates crackdown against illegal cigarett ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.