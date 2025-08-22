KP Govt releases Rs1.789 Billion grant for Gomal University pensioners

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Gomal University Pensioners’ Forum has expressed gratitude to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for approving a special grant of Rs. 1.789 billion to clear the long-pending pensions of retired employees.

Forum President Jehangir Khan Mehsud, Vice President Pir Abdul Jabbar and Secretary Inayat Jan welcomed the decision, saying it had brought long-awaited relief and financial stability to hundreds of pensioners.

“This initiative has restored dignity to retired employees who had been struggling for years,” said Jehangir Khan Mehsud.

According to details, the long-standing issue was resolved owing to the special interest of the chief minister and the untiring efforts of Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zafar Iqbal Baloch.

The provincial government’s unprecedented grant enabled the university to make the long-delayed pension payments, pending for nearly a decade.

Retired staff said the move had ended years of uncertainty and financial hardship, adding that it brought new hope and stability in their lives. Muhammad Farooq a former university clerk, said the decision had “lifted a heavy burden” off pensioners who had been facing severe economic hardships.

Similarly, retired employee Mehdi Shah noted that the payment had brought “new hope and peace of mind” to families that were struggling with healthcare and daily expenses.

Retired Professor Dr. Wasim Akbar also appreciated the provincial government’s initiative, terming it a “historic step” that not only resolved a decade-old financial crisis but also restored confidence in the government’s commitment to education and welfare of employees. He said such measures would encourage academic staff to serve with greater dedication.

Professor Sajjad also hailed the decision, describing it as a landmark measure that would ease the financial hardships of retired staff and enhance the image of Gomal University. He added that the move reflects the provincial government’s seriousness in addressing genuine grievances of the education sector.

Academic circles and the general public also hailed the initiative, terming it a landmark decision that would not only address the problems of pensioners but also enhance the university’s reputation and credibility.