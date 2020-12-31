UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Releases Rs.40.3 M To Setup Braille Printing Press For Blind Persons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 02:06 PM

KP govt releases Rs.40.3 M to setup Braille printing press for blind persons

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released Rs. 40.3 millions to newly approved Braille printing press to facilitate blind people across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released Rs. 40.3 millions to newly approved Braille printing press to facilitate blind people across the province.

The Braille printer is an impact device that creates tactile dots on heavy paper, making written documents accessible to blind individuals.

The Braille printing press will be established at government Institute for Blind Peshawar.

Minister for Social Welfare, Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan said that government was utilizing all available resources to ensure quality and modern education facilities to physically challenged people�and make them useful members of the society.

He said that government had allocated a special�job quota for blind people in public sector, adding�digital tools will be also distribute among blind persons.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Association for Blind Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appreciated the government for taking this valuable initiative�for visually impaired people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education All Government Million

Recent Stories

Aiman, Minal’s father passes away in Karachi

1 minute ago

RCB gears up campaign against defaulters; collects ..

2 minutes ago

Addl IGP for red alert security on new year night

2 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi welcomes Jap ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish scientists develop COVID-19 test to replac ..

2 minutes ago

Russia reports 27,747 new COVID-19 infections

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.