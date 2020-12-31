KP govt releases Rs.40.3 M to setup Braille printing press for blind persons

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released Rs. 40.3 millions to newly approved Braille printing press to facilitate blind people across the province.

The Braille printer is an impact device that creates tactile dots on heavy paper, making written documents accessible to blind individuals.

The Braille printing press will be established at government Institute for Blind Peshawar.

Minister for Social Welfare, Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan said that government was utilizing all available resources to ensure quality and modern education facilities to physically challenged people�and make them useful members of the society.

He said that government had allocated a special�job quota for blind people in public sector, adding�digital tools will be also distribute among blind persons.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Association for Blind Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appreciated the government for taking this valuable initiative�for visually impaired people.