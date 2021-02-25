UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Releases Supplementary Grant Of Rs. 6646 Mln For Regional Development Programme

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 04:20 PM

KP govt releases supplementary grant of Rs. 6646 mln for regional development programme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released an amount of Rs. 6646.098 million as supplementary grant for regional area development programme.

According to an official letter released by Finance Department on February 24. 2021, the amount has been released in pursuance of Provincial Cabinet decision taken in its meeting on Feb 1. 21 directing Finance Department for release of additional funds in respect of some on-going ADP schemes.

These scheme included Malakand Area Development Programme, Regional Development Initiatives for achieving SDGs, Least Developed District uplift Programme (Kolai Palas, Battagram, Tank, Kohistan, (Upper and Lower), Shangla, Buner, Chitral both Upper and Lower and Hangu district.

Peshawar Uplift Programme (Phase II) is also part of ADP schemes for which additional funds were released by Finance Department.

The Administrative Department is directed to distribute, release the funds for incurrence of expenditure to the concerned schemes after fulfillment of all codal formalities and ensure that expenditure should be restricted to the extent of funds released as well as approved cost of the projects.

