KP Govt Releases White Paper On Proposed Mines, Minerals Bill 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday released a white paper on the proposed Mines and Minerals Bill 2025, outlining a comprehensive framework to align mineral laws with those of other provinces and the Federal government.
According to the document, the new legislation aims to attract large-scale domestic and international investment. A key feature of the proposed bill is the establishment of a Mineral Investment Facilitation Authority to streamline investment processes.
The white paper highlights the introduction of a Digital Mining System to ensure transparency and accessibility in the licensing process. To facilitate easier lease acquisition, the license duration has been reduced to three years.
The government also plans to crack down on illegal mining through stricter penalties and confiscation of machinery.
However, it was clarified that existing leases and applications will remain valid under the new law.
The document further mandates the creation of a comprehensive geological database to support exploration and investment decisions.
Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, commenting on the proposed amendments, stated that misinformation is being spread about the bill, possibly by vested interests opposed to reforms.
“No provincial authority is being handed over to any individual or group,” he said, adding that illegal mining at four gold sites has continued unchecked for the past 76 years, and previous governments failed to take action.
The government insists that the new legislation will bring greater regulation, transparency, and economic opportunity to KP’s mining sector.
