UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Renames 4 Interchanges Of Swat Expressway

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 07:30 PM

KP govt renames 4 interchanges of Swat Expressway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has decided to rename of four interchanges of Swat Expressway.

The decision was taken in a meeting of a committee formed by the provincial cabinet. The meeting was held here on Monday with KP Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai. The meeting was attended by the Minister for Housing, Amjad Ali, Minister for Elementary and Secondary education, Shahram Khan Tarakai, Managing Director Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority and Professor Dr Abasin Yousafzai attended the meeting.

The meeting renamed Bakhshali Interchange as Sheikh Mali Baba Intercharnge, Babuzai Interchange as Katlang Babuzai Interchange, Palai Interchange as Palai Malik Bako Khan Interchange and Malik Ahmad Khan Baba Alladhand Interchange as Alladhand Malik Ahmad Baba Interchange.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Minister for Culture and Labour, Shaukat Yousafzai said the purpose of renaming interchanges after the Names of the area and historic personalities was to highlight the historic importance of these localities, beside mininimizing the hardships of the people.

Similarly, the Provincial Minister for Housing, Amjad Ali said after the completion of Swat Expressway Phase-1, construction work on the 80-KM Phase-2 from Chakdara to Fatehpur Section had also started.

The completion of the project, he said would usher in a new era of progress and development in Shamozai, Barikot, Mingora, Kanju, Malam Jabba, Swat University, Sher Palam, Matta and other adjacent areas to Kalam and Fatehpur.

The linkage of the area with the motorway, he said, would not only help provide the best traveling facilities, but would also help promote tourism in the area.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Swat Motorway Mali Fatehpur Progress Babuzai Barikot Mingora Amjad Ali From Government Cabinet Best Labour Housing

Recent Stories

Ukraine celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Ukraine celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 minutes ago
 Irthi’s programme employs innovation to upskill ..

Irthi’s programme employs innovation to upskill Emirati artisans

18 minutes ago
 PM sets up high level commission to investigate in ..

PM sets up high level commission to investigate individuals mentioned in Pandora ..

19 minutes ago
 Charges framed against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, his f ..

Charges framed against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, his five sons in sexual abuse case

34 minutes ago
 &#039;UAE ambitious goal of national industrial st ..

&#039;UAE ambitious goal of national industrial strategy is to become a regional ..

47 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation, Siemens Energy to train ..

Zayed Higher Organisation, Siemens Energy to train, employ People of Determinati ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.