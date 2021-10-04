KP govt renames 4 interchanges of Swat Expressway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has decided to rename of four interchanges of Swat Expressway.

The decision was taken in a meeting of a committee formed by the provincial cabinet. The meeting was held here on Monday with KP Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai. The meeting was attended by the Minister for Housing, Amjad Ali, Minister for Elementary and Secondary education, Shahram Khan Tarakai, Managing Director Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority and Professor Dr Abasin Yousafzai attended the meeting.

The meeting renamed Bakhshali Interchange as Sheikh Mali Baba Intercharnge, Babuzai Interchange as Katlang Babuzai Interchange, Palai Interchange as Palai Malik Bako Khan Interchange and Malik Ahmad Khan Baba Alladhand Interchange as Alladhand Malik Ahmad Baba Interchange.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Minister for Culture and Labour, Shaukat Yousafzai said the purpose of renaming interchanges after the Names of the area and historic personalities was to highlight the historic importance of these localities, beside mininimizing the hardships of the people.

Similarly, the Provincial Minister for Housing, Amjad Ali said after the completion of Swat Expressway Phase-1, construction work on the 80-KM Phase-2 from Chakdara to Fatehpur Section had also started.

The completion of the project, he said would usher in a new era of progress and development in Shamozai, Barikot, Mingora, Kanju, Malam Jabba, Swat University, Sher Palam, Matta and other adjacent areas to Kalam and Fatehpur.

The linkage of the area with the motorway, he said, would not only help provide the best traveling facilities, but would also help promote tourism in the area.