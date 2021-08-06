KP Govt replaces DC Malakand, DPO Dir Lower

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government here Friday changed the Deputy Commissioner district Malakand and District Police Officer, district Dir Lower in best public interest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government here Friday changed the Deputy Commissioner district Malakand and District Police Officer, district Dir Lower in best public interest.

In this connection two separate notifications issued by KP Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police, respectively.

Chief Foreign Aid, Planning and Development Department, Altaf Ahmed Shiekh replaced Deputy Commissioner District Malakand, Suhail Khan who has been asked to report to Establishment Department.

Similarly, District Police Officer, Dir Lower, Capt. (Rtd.) Liaqat Ali Malik has been asked to report to Capital Police Office Peshawar and Assistant Inspector General of Police, Establishment Department, Irfan Ullah Khan has been transferred and posted as DPO Dir Lower.