KP Govt request deployment of Armed forces in province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has requested the Interior Ministry to deploy armed forces in the province under Article 245 of the constitution to maintain law and order.

According to a letter written by the KP Home and Tribal Affairs department and addressed to the Interior Ministry, keeping in view the prevailing law and order circumstances and for the safety of life and property of citizens as well as the government installations and offices, the armed forces should be deployed in the province.

It said that the armed forces would assist the civil administrations and police in maintaining law and order.