Open Menu

KP Govt Requests Federal Govt To Finance Sehat Sahulat For Merged Districts

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 12:40 PM

KP Govt requests Federal Govt to finance Sehat Sahulat for merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has requested the federal government to finance the Sehat Sahulat programme and all other projects for newly merged districts till the time the National Finance Commission's share of NMDs is merged with KP.

A letter written by KP Advisor to Chief Minister for Finance Mihayatullah Khan and addressed to Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) in its meeting held on July 19, 2023, recommended payment of Sehat Sahulat Card for ICT, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan by the Federal Government.

He said that keeping in view the financial situation of the province and till the merger of NFC for NMDs with KP the federal government should finance the Sehat Sahulat programme and all other projects for these districts.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ishaq Dar Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir July All Government Share

Recent Stories

Hania Aamir takes short break from busy schedule i ..

Hania Aamir takes short break from busy schedule in London

4 minutes ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 59 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 595 for August 2023

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan to play Afghanistan in three ODIs next mo ..

Pakistan to play Afghanistan in three ODIs next month

19 minutes ago
 ‘Pakistan Minerals Summit’ underway in Islamab ..

‘Pakistan Minerals Summit’ underway in Islamabad

23 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed approves Arabian Horse Shows Cha ..

Mansour bin Zayed approves Arabian Horse Shows Championships and sales programme ..

33 minutes ago
 UNSC strongly condemns suicide attack in Bajaur

UNSC strongly condemns suicide attack in Bajaur

55 minutes ago
Govt makes massive increase in petrol price by Rs1 ..

Govt makes massive increase in petrol price by Rs19.95 per litre

59 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

13 hours ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

13 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan