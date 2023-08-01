KP Govt requests Federal Govt to finance Sehat Sahulat for merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has requested the federal government to finance the Sehat Sahulat programme and all other projects for newly merged districts till the time the National Finance Commission's share of NMDs is merged with KP.

A letter written by KP Advisor to Chief Minister for Finance Mihayatullah Khan and addressed to Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) in its meeting held on July 19, 2023, recommended payment of Sehat Sahulat Card for ICT, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan by the Federal Government.

He said that keeping in view the financial situation of the province and till the merger of NFC for NMDs with KP the federal government should finance the Sehat Sahulat programme and all other projects for these districts.