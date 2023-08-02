Open Menu

KP Govt Requests Federation To Increase Gas Quota For Industrial Sector

August 02, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisor to Chief Minister on Energy and Power Himayatullah Khan has requested the Federal government to reallocate the gas quota for the industrial sector of the province to meet the demand.

In a letter, available with this agency, the Minister said that the provincial government had already requested the then Prime Minister to direct the Ministry of Energy to submit a summary to ECC for reallocation of 100 MMCFD gas to KP industrial sector but no step was taken.

The CM's aide requested the Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik to intervene in the matter and submit a summary to ECC for reallocation of additional 100 MMCFD gas to the industrial sector.

He said that the KP industries were consuming about 40 MMCFD gas while 18 MMCFD is an additional requirement to fulfill the demand of pending new industrial gas connections.

He said that the provincial government was developing two more economic zones including Rashakai and Hattar with a total demand of 54 MMCFD, adding that KP-EZDMC was also planning to develop different economic zones in the next three months which would require a total 126 MMCFD gas.

He further pointed out that the ECC in its meeting in 2014 decided to allocate 100 MMCFD gas for setting up thermal power projects in KP and an MoU was signed between KP and the federal governments on February 25, 2016.

He said that currently investors were interested in establishing mega industries in KP but their only concern was the allocation of gas from the federal government.

