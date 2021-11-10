UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Reserved 1% Quota For Minorities In Residential Schemes: Minister

Provincial Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali on Wednesday said that the government has given top priority to the welfare of minorities in the KP government's housing schemes by allocating a one percent quota

Talking to a delegation representing minorities here, the Minister said that the quota for minorities in government housing schemes has been increased from 0.

5% to 1% with the objective of providing them with standard housing facilities.

In KP's biggest Jalozi housing scheme, he said special quotas were reserved to minorities, and plots were allotted to them.

The Minister said Naya Pakistan Housing Program is an important landmark milestone of the Federal government that would provide quality housing facilities to all deserving people.

He said the government has launched special loan schemes to help the poor people to construct their own houses.

