KP govt reshuffles 11 DEOs of Rescue1122

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday transferred seven District Emergency Officers (DEOs) of Rescue1122 Emergency Service Department and posted on new assignments.

In a notification issued by Relief and Rehabilitation Department, DEO Abbottabad Arif Khattak has been transferred and posted as DEO Tank, DEO Kohistan Loser Sajid Ullah has been transferred and posted as DEO Haripur replacing by Rafiullah who has been transferred and posted as DEO Swabi.

Similalry, DEO Swabi Awais Babar Swabi has been transferred and posted as DEO Chitral Lower, DEO Orakzai Bilal Afridi has been transferred and posted as DEO Lakki Marwat, DEO Dir Lower Sanaullah has been transferred and posted as DEO Mansehra, DEO Lakki Marwat Jan Muhammad has been transferred and posted as DEO Abbottabad.

DEO Karak Noor Sardar has been transferred and posted as DEO Orakzai, DEO Tank Waqas Alam has been transferred and posted as DEO Tank and DEO Mansehra Ibrar Ali has been transferred and posted as DEO Dir Lower.

