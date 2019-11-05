UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt. Reshuffles Eight BS-19 Officers

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 06:20 PM

KP Govt. reshuffles eight BS-19 officers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government here Tuesday reshuffled eight BS-19 officers with immediate effect and posted them against new assignment.

In a notification issued by KP Establishment Department, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tank Hafizullah has been transferred and posted as Director Social Welfare merged areas, Director Local Government and Rural Development Javedullah Mehsood posted as Additional Secretary LG&RD, Deputy Secretary L&W merged areas Misal Khan transferred as Additional Secretary Labour Department, Deputy Secretary cum Deputy Director STI Javed Ali posted as Additional Secretary IPC Department, Deputy Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Muhammad Rehman posted as Additional Secretary Industries Department, Additional Secretary LG&RD Kalimullah Khan transferred as Additional Secretary Health Department, Director Admn/Finance Provincial Services academy Peshawar Farhad Khan transferred as Additional Secretary ST&IT Department while Ms.

Mussarrat Ismail Butt who was posted in Establishment Division on deputation basis has been posted as Director Admn/Finance Provincial Services Academy Peshawar.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tank Government Labour

Recent Stories

NEPRA approves Rs 1.82 per unit increase in power ..

8 minutes ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit to ..

11 minutes ago

24th session of International Islamic Fiqh Academy ..

11 minutes ago

Australia beats Pakistan, wins 2nd T20

23 minutes ago

NUST graduate becomes Pakistan’s first female Go ..

39 minutes ago

Hearts of AJK, GB people throb together: Masood Kh ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.