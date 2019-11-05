KP Govt. reshuffles eight BS-19 officers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government here Tuesday reshuffled eight BS-19 officers with immediate effect and posted them against new assignment.

In a notification issued by KP Establishment Department, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tank Hafizullah has been transferred and posted as Director Social Welfare merged areas, Director Local Government and Rural Development Javedullah Mehsood posted as Additional Secretary LG&RD, Deputy Secretary L&W merged areas Misal Khan transferred as Additional Secretary Labour Department, Deputy Secretary cum Deputy Director STI Javed Ali posted as Additional Secretary IPC Department, Deputy Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Muhammad Rehman posted as Additional Secretary Industries Department, Additional Secretary LG&RD Kalimullah Khan transferred as Additional Secretary Health Department, Director Admn/Finance Provincial Services academy Peshawar Farhad Khan transferred as Additional Secretary ST&IT Department while Ms.

Mussarrat Ismail Butt who was posted in Establishment Division on deputation basis has been posted as Director Admn/Finance Provincial Services Academy Peshawar.