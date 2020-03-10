UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Reshuffles Provincial Bureaucracy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 10:36 PM

KP Govt reshuffles provincial bureaucracy

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Tuesday reshuffled provincial bureaucracy and posted them against their new assignments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Tuesday reshuffled provincial bureaucracy and posted them against their new assignments.

According to a notification issued by KP Establishment Department, the Project Director Bannu Development Authority Samar Gul has been transferred and directed to report to his parent department while Deputy Secretary Planning and Development Department Shabir Khan has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Bannu. He would also holds additional charge of PD Bannu Development Authority.

Similarly, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Shahnawaz Naveed has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Elementary and Secondary education Department, Deputy Director KP Private Regulatory Authority Bashir Ahmed has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shangla Maqbool Hussain was posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, ADC Haripur Baidullah Shah as DMO IMU Elementary and Secondary Education.

Furthermore, Assistant Chief P&D Mussarat Zaman has been posted as ADC Haripur, ADC Swabi Manzoor Ahmed as DMO IMU Elementary and Secondary Education while Mushtaq Hussain, who was awaiting for post has been posted as ADC Mardan replacing Jan Muhammad, who has been posted as DMO IMU Elementary and Secondary Education.

ADC Swat (F&P) Hamid Ali has also been given the charge of ADC Swat (G), ADC Swat Zameen Khan as ADC merged district Bajaur replacing ADC Bajaur Jamalud Din, who has been pasted as Deputy Secretary in Health Department while Deputy Secretary board of Revenue KP Gohar Ali has been posted as ADC Swabi and Section Officer (Admn) Establishment Department Gohar Ali as ADC Shangla.

Related Topics

Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Swat Mansehra Kohat Mardan Haripur Swabi Shangla Post Government

Recent Stories

AED1.8 trillion of fund transfers between UAE bank ..

11 minutes ago

UAE stocks rebound, gaining AED31.8 bn

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reassured over Sudanese Prime Mi ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince visits Emirates NBD Head Office

41 minutes ago

DG Health Services appointed KP focal person on Co ..

5 minutes ago

Govt providing relief to masses: Aliya Malik

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.