KP Govt reshuffles provincial bureaucracy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Tuesday reshuffled provincial bureaucracy and posted them against their new assignments.

According to a notification issued by KP Establishment Department, the Project Director Bannu Development Authority Samar Gul has been transferred and directed to report to his parent department while Deputy Secretary Planning and Development Department Shabir Khan has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Bannu. He would also holds additional charge of PD Bannu Development Authority.

Similarly, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Shahnawaz Naveed has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Elementary and Secondary education Department, Deputy Director KP Private Regulatory Authority Bashir Ahmed has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shangla Maqbool Hussain was posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, ADC Haripur Baidullah Shah as DMO IMU Elementary and Secondary Education.

Furthermore, Assistant Chief P&D Mussarat Zaman has been posted as ADC Haripur, ADC Swabi Manzoor Ahmed as DMO IMU Elementary and Secondary Education while Mushtaq Hussain, who was awaiting for post has been posted as ADC Mardan replacing Jan Muhammad, who has been posted as DMO IMU Elementary and Secondary Education.

ADC Swat (F&P) Hamid Ali has also been given the charge of ADC Swat (G), ADC Swat Zameen Khan as ADC merged district Bajaur replacing ADC Bajaur Jamalud Din, who has been pasted as Deputy Secretary in Health Department while Deputy Secretary board of Revenue KP Gohar Ali has been posted as ADC Swabi and Section Officer (Admn) Establishment Department Gohar Ali as ADC Shangla.