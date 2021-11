KP Govt reshuffles provincial cabinet

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Administration Department Monday notified that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has assigned and change portfolios of five cabinet members

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Administration Department Monday notified that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has assigned and change portfolios of five cabinet members.

It said, Kamran Bangash has been appointed as Minister for Higher education Archives and libraries, Arshad Ayub Khan as Minister irrigation, Faisal Amin Gandapur as Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development and Amwar Zeb Khan as Minister for Zakat Ushr and Social Welfare Special Education and Women Empowerment and Taj Muhamad Tarand as Special Assistant for Revenue and Estate.