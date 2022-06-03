UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Resolves Problems Of Minority Community On Priorities: Chief Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2022 | 08:14 PM

A delegation from the minority community Friday called on Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shehzad Khan Bangash and informed him about their issues and problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :A delegation from the minority community Friday called on Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shehzad Khan Bangash and informed him about their issues and problems.

Secretary Auqaf Saqib Raza Aslam and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary said that under the Constitution of Pakistan, followers of all religions have equal rights and the solution of the problems of the minority community is among the priorities of the government.

He said"The provincial government is taking all possible steps to solve the problems of the minority community."After hearing the problems of the minority community, he issued directions to the Auqaf secretary for immediate solution.

Dr Shehzad Khan Bangash said that the government respects the rights of minorities and strives to protect their rights.

