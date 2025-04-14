PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhw Advisor on Anti-Corruption, Musaddiq Abbasi Monday reviewed meeting on the implementation of the provincial Government’s annual awareness plan "Amr Bil Ma'roof".

The meeting thoroughly examined the progress of the awareness plan across the districts of Malakand Division.

Discussions focused on the restructuring of Islah-e-Kirdar (character reform), Islah-e-Muashra (societal reform), and Islah-e-Ahwal (situation reforms) to strengthen the impact of the initiative.

Advisor Musaddiq Abbasi issued key directives for the effective execution of the plan, emphasizing the urgent need to promote ethical values and moral integrity within society.

He highlighted that "Amr Bil Ma'roof" is the first of its kind awareness initiative in the country, and its implementation will be ensured throughout the year.

He said the plan reflects the government's commitment to fostering a morally sound and responsible society through structured awareness and community-based reform efforts.