KP Govt Revises Winter Vacation Schedule

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2022 | 06:30 PM

KP govt revises winter vacation schedule

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :In view of the abrupt and unusual change in the weather conditions, the Elementary and Secondary education Department KPK on Sunday has reviewed its earlier winter vacation plan and ordered to start vacations with immediate effect.

Keeping in view of the severe cold in Hazara division and other parts of the province, the Met Department forecast the weather for the province a sudden change of weather and a new cold waver has struck the region.

Now the winter zones public and private schools would remain closed with immediate effect from 25th December 2022 to 1st January 2023 and winter zone schools would also remain closed from December 25, 2022, to 15th February 2023.

Earlier, during last week provincial government KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department notified the winter vacation schedule and said that the working days for the academic year 2022-23 are not sufficient to complete coursework in schools of the province.

It has therefore decided to waive off the winter vacations in the summer zone of the province till any unusual weather changes, likewise winter vacations in the winter zone have also been reduced and schools in the winter zone shall remain closed from 1st January 2023 to 15th February 2023.

