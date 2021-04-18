UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Sacks One PD HPP, 3 Other Issued Show Cause Notices

Sun 18th April 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has sacked Project Director (PD) Karora Hydro Power Project over poor performance while three other PDs have been issued show-cause notices over slow utilization of funds allocated for energy sector projects.

According to notifications issued by Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), the Project Director of the 11.8MW Karora Hydro Power Project (district Shangla), Ijaz Shinwari has been removed from his post over poor performance and his employment contract has also been suspended.

Similarly, the Project Directors of 84MW Mataltan and 157MW Madiyan Hydro Power Project, district Swat and 69MW Lavi Hydropower Project, district Chitral have also been issued show-cause notices over showing laxity in the utilization of funds allocated for these projects.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PEDO, Engineer Naeem Khan has warned the staff working on energy projects against laxity and negligence in performance of their duties.

He has said that energy projects should be completed within their specified time frame in any circumstances. Otherwise, those showing laxity and negligence will face disciplinary action.

More Stories From Pakistan

