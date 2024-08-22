KP Govt, Save The Children International Inaugurate New Girls Model School In Swat
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Khan Tarakai and Muhammad Khuram Gondal, Country Director, Save the Children International officially inaugurated the newly constructed Government Girls Model School in Karira Jambil, Swat on Thursday.
The school was developed through a collaborative effort between Save the Children International (SCI) and the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP), in partnership with the Elementary and Secondary Education Department KP and the District Education Office (Female), Swat. The project was completed with a financial investment of PKR 58.526 million.
The newly constructed double-story building includes eight rooms, comprising six classrooms, a head teacher’s office, a staff room, and a storeroom. The school is equipped with an 8 kV solar power system, a water tank, a separate inclusive toilet block, and an assembly ground.
Accessibility has been prioritized with the inclusion of ramps. This facility will serve approximately 150 students, both girls and boys, from the nearby hamlets of Serai and Sakhra in Karira village.
Construction of the school commenced in mid-October 2023 and was completed in an impressive seven and a half months, with the school ready for students by June 2024.
This initiative underscores the commitment of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Save the Children International, and SRSP to advancing education in the region, particularly for girls, ensuring they have access to a conducive learning environment. Save the Children International remains dedicated to its vision of ensuring every child receives the education they deserve, empowering them to build a brighter future.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..7 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident8 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab8 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam8 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB8 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority8 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal8 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM8 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister8 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case8 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner8 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui8 hours ago