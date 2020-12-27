UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Seals 20 Bus Stands Over Coronavirus SOPs Violation

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 04:20 PM

KP Govt seals 20 bus stands over coronavirus SOPs violation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Transport Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sealed 20 bus stands over violation of coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) and 1538 others across the province have been issued warning, said a report of the department issued here on Sunday.

On the directives of the KP Minister for Transport, Malik Shah Mohammad Wazir and Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz a crackdown against the violators of coronavirus was in progress in the province.

The report said that 586 commuters' vehicles have been impounded while a fine of Rs.7.885 million was also imposed on 32219 vehicles.

Director Transport, Arshad Khan Afridi has vowed the implementation of coronavirus SOPs in any circumstances and directives in this regard have been issued to all Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) for dispatching.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fine Vehicles Progress Sunday Afridi All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs gets GInI Innovation Lab Accreditati ..

24 minutes ago

DHA signs MoU with Gulf Medical University

39 minutes ago

First ship unloads at new Khalifa Port’s South Q ..

54 minutes ago

Russia reports 28,284 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

UAE Attorney-General prohibits posting of video of ..

2 hours ago

Nakheel &#039;New Year&#039; travel advice for Pal ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.