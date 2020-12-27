KP Govt seals 20 bus stands over coronavirus SOPs violation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Transport Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sealed 20 bus stands over violation of coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) and 1538 others across the province have been issued warning, said a report of the department issued here on Sunday.

On the directives of the KP Minister for Transport, Malik Shah Mohammad Wazir and Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz a crackdown against the violators of coronavirus was in progress in the province.

The report said that 586 commuters' vehicles have been impounded while a fine of Rs.7.885 million was also imposed on 32219 vehicles.

Director Transport, Arshad Khan Afridi has vowed the implementation of coronavirus SOPs in any circumstances and directives in this regard have been issued to all Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) for dispatching.